Okanagan Spirits’ Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whiskey. (Contributed)

Okanagan Spirits fundraiser provides 981 meals at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

A portion of the sales of some Laird of Fintry Lottery Release Whisky went to the Gospel Mission

Local distillery Okanagan Spirits is celebrating the season by giving back to those in need over the holidays.

This year, a supply of Laird of Fintry Lottery Release Whisky was held for a charity campaign, with three hot meals provided at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission for each bottle sold.

“By supporting your local distillery and drinking only the finest of world-class, single-malt whisky, you helped us raise the funds to provide over 980 hot meals through the local Gospel Mission,” read a release from Okanagan Spirits.

The campaign enabled a total of 981 meals to be served at the Gospel Mission.

