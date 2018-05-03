Wines and beers will be for tasting at WineFest. (Contributed)

Okanagan Spring Winefest kicks off Friday

The Spring Okanagan Wine Festival will kick off with the WestJet wine tasting in Kelowna

The spoils of the Okanagan Valley’s best will be held under one roof this weekend to kick off the ten-day Spring Okanagan Wine Festival.

More than 60 Okanagan wineries will come together to make up one of the largest wine tastings in B.C. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna. Guests will have the opportunity to explore offerings from wineries from the Similkameen Valley to West Kelowna.

“It’s a very unique experience when you come to this event, we are going to expose you to all the different regions,” Blair Baldwin, general manager of the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society said. “You can sample as many wineries as you want, without the drive, combined with great entertainment and great food, it has morphed over the years to be recognized as one of the best.”

The newest vintages of whites will be sampled at this year’s event, where guests can get the first sip of the wine touring season, now that the cold of winter has subsided. All set to the music of live bands and the scent of hors d’oeuvres from local markets.

“It’s new every year…guests can tour and see what’s fresh, the people behind the wine, showcase their knowledge and have a fun experience.”

Complimentary safe rides home will be provided for those who want to enjoy the fruits of the wineries labour without any worry, provided by RE/MAX and will take guests to their door anywhere in the Central Okanagan.

For more information on the event, click here.

Most Read