Okanagan students organize dodgeball game for a cause

Dodge, dip, duck, dive and donate.

Students and communities are invited to join the District Student Council’s third Annual District Dodgeball Tournament, that will pit students against each other to raise funds for the Central Okanagan Family Hub.

The tournament welcomes students from each of the secondary schools in the district for positive competition that will help support the Family Hub, a one-stop shop for family supports and services that needs to raise $100,000 by June to continue to provide help to the greatest needs in the community.

The tournament kicks off Thursday, May 9 at 4 p.m. at Kelowna Secondary School.

Dodgeball fans are encouraged to bring a minimum $2 donation for the Family Hub.

