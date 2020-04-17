Okanagan Tattoo Show postponed due to COVID-19

The show was to take place in July in Kelowna

The Okanagan Tattoo Show that was to take place in July, has been postponed to 2021.

Organizers explained they hoped the wouldn’t have to cancel this year’s show but due to social distancing brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, they found it necessary.

“We are all in the same boat, this situation is trying for everyone in the tattoo community. We ask for understanding and patience while going through this process,” organizers stated on Instagram.

All tattoo artists who booked a booth for the event will be refunded in the coming months.

“I’m sure most artists can use the money right now. Please support your favourite tattoo artists from the past shows as almost all are off work and could use your support. We hope to see you all in Kelowna next year for an absolutely epic show.”

The show traditionally takes place at the Kelowna Curling Club each summer.

View this post on Instagram

It’s with sad hearts we announce the postponement of the 2020 show until Next Year. We didn’t arrive at this lightly, as we really were hoping that we could be the first Show coming out of this, a celebration! Please Note: All deposits paid will be honoured for next years show. If you wish to have a refund, no problem, info will be coming. We are all in the same boat, this situation is trying for everyone in the Tattoo Community. We ask for understanding and patience while going through this process. We will email everyone next Monday with all the information regarding the 2020 show. @angry_terence Diana and myself @robjobe are gutted by this and we would love to thank you all for your continued support of our small show. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🇨🇦❤️❤️❤️❤️ Let’s all celebrate next year together, in the Sunny Okanagan in July! @castanetmedia @kelownanow @kelownacapitalnews @goodguysupply thanks again to @anthony_tex for the poster we will use for next year!!

A post shared by Okanagan Tattoo Show (@oktattooshow) on

