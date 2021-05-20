Okanagan toddler dies after fall from window

Two-year-old died in hospital from injuries sustained from Saturday fall in Vernon

A toddler died after falling from a window Saturday evening (May 15) and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating.

Police learned the two-year-old had sustained serious injuries from the fall from the three-storey residential building in the 3900 block of 29th Street Sunday, May 16.

The child was taken to hospital and later died from the injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the child’s death.

“This is an incredibly tragic event and on behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, we offer our sincerest condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of the child.” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroner’s Service is conducting its own fact-finding investigation.

Neither agency has additional information to release at this time.

