Okanagan travel survey has arrived in Vernon

Households throughout the Central Okanagan and Vernon will be randomly selected and sent a letter inviting them to participate in the 2018 Okanagan Travel Survey between now and mid-December.

The survey, conducted every five years, provides critical information to help plan improvements to roads, transit infrastructure, services, and pedestrian and cycling facilities.

“We urge residents who are contacted to participate because their contribution is vital to improving transportation in our community and our region,” said Rafael Villarreal, program administrator for the Sustainable Transportation Partnership of the Central Okanagan.

Through a confidential online survey or by phone, participating households will be asked where they travel to on a typical day, when they go, and how they get there, as well as demographic information.

“By letting us know how you get around on a day-to-day basis, you are telling us what transportation options are important to you,” said City of Vernon transportation manager Amanda Watson. “The Okanagan Travel Survey provides local governments with a wealth of information that is vital for future transportation planning.”

The results of the survey will indicate trends in regional travel behaviour, measure whether Okanagan residents are increasing their use of alternative modes of transportation and help assess the effectiveness and timing of transportation investments.

Victoria-based research firm R.A. Malatest and Associates Ltd. will be conducting the survey on behalf of the municipalities of Kelowna, Vernon, West Kelowna, Peachland, Lake Country, the Regional District of Central Okanagan, Westbank First Nation and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Participants who complete the survey will be entered to win a cash prize or one of 100 gift certificates.

For questions about the survey, contact Malatest’s survey hotline toll-free at 1-855-319-2887 or via email at info@okanagantravelsurvey.ca

For more information about the survey, visit www.smartTRIPS.ca/travelsurvey.

