The Okanagan Valley is under a severe thunderstorm watch as of the morning of July 6, according to Environment Canada. (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend

Central, North and South Okanagan are all on watch for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and more

Residents in the Okanagan Vallery are being advised to brace for severe thunderstorms this weekend.

According to a release issued Saturday morning by Environment Canada, the Central, North and South Okanagan are on watch for severe thunderstorm conditions that may be capable of producing heavy rain.

“Hail and strong wind gusts are also possible. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” states the release. “Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”

For more updates on the weather conditions as they develop, monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, email BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using the hashtag #BCStorm.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Just Posted

Canada’s “Queen of the Fiddle” to perform in Vernon this fall

Natalie MacMaster to perform at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Thursday, October 24

Artisans wanted for annual Enderby Festival

The Enderby Arts Festival Artisan Market slated to take place Saturday July 27

Bug Guys are back

The popular show is returning to the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, August 24

Business owners can be wildfire prepared

“The first step in managing any kind of emergency is to be as prepared as possible”

Minister for Seniors drops into the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre

Visit is part of Filomena Tassi’s tour of Canada to hear concerns facing seniors

Rib-licious weekend on tap in Vernon

Elks Lodge hosts event at Curling Club

Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Rescue involved a passerby, Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee members, and conservation officers

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

Summerland thrift store has received odd donations and generous tips

Store volunteers recall unusual items and grateful customers

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

Kamloops car collision results in fatality

RCMP is currently coordinating this investigation with the BC Coroners Service

Most Read