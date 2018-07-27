A BC Wildfire Service firefighter battles the Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland. Image: BC Wildfire Service

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

A group of 320 firefighters are working on wildfires within the Okanagan Friday, battling scorching temperatures and flames.

“These wildfires do burn in tough working conditions for our ground crews,” says fire information officer Marla Catherall.

“They are in extremely steep, rocky terrain with little-to-no shade and direct sun exposure. The importance of hydration has been emphasized to crews.”

Despite the tough conditions, good progress has been made on all the Okanagan wildfires, none of which have grown substantially in days.

Catherall adds BC Wildfire will be doing a heat scan on the three most active wildfires, Mount Eneas, Okanagan Mountain Park and Glenfir, to ensure the firefighters are working in the right areas.

“A heat scan has been scheduled for all three of these wildfires in order for us to detect further hot spots,” adds Catherall.

We’ve got up-to-date information on all the fires impacting our region.

Click the links below for more information:

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Soaring temperatures causing challenges for South Okanagan wildfire personnel
Next story
Residents in B.C. city complain about drones spying on backyards

Just Posted

Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects allegedly crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Greater Vernon landfill construction starts Monday

Project expected to run three months

‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Vernon

Vernon North-Okanagan RCMP apprehended Tyson Cole July 26

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land a poignant revival

Law of the Land runs at Caravan Farm Theatre until Aug. 26

Artful crew brushes off Sistas

Women’s, men’s Thursday night soccer roundup

Firefighters tackle 20 grassfires in B.C. city in two days

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Residents in B.C. city complain about drones spying on backyards

Residents wonder recourse as drones dash across private properties and conduct home flybys

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire still out of control

Crews will continue to strengthen the east flank

Update: Eneas wildfire being held, evacuation alerts rescinded

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland continues to burn away from houses

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Food specialist Lorraine McIntyre says prepping, cooking, cleaning all factor into food poisoning

Most Read