Okanagan winery temporarily closes after guest tests positive for COVID-19

Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery closed for 48 hours, staff being tested, building cleaned

A West Kelowna winery has closed its doors for 48 hours after a guest tested positive for COVID-19.

Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery, as well as their Modest Butcher Kitchen & Market is now closed to the public, effective immediately.

The winery explained in a release on their website that a guest who dined with them Nov. 14, has tested positive for the virus.

“We have just been notified of the exposure today (Nov. 20). We are taking precautions to have staff tested and do a deep clean of the entire building,” states the winery.

Management explained that they felt it best to halt guests from entering the building, in order to do their part of flattening the curve.

They say they are proud of the measures they have put in place to protect staff, and the local community, “but feel this step is pertinent to keep everyone safe.”

If current ongoing COVID-19 tests come back negative, Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery will be reopening at 5 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 22) for dinner.

