Violet Madeline, known to many as Aunt Dolly, celebrated her 101st birthday on the weekend in Olalla, and seemed quited comfortable on the back of Stan Bobowski’s Harley Davidson. Photo Art Martens.

Okanagan woman celebrates 101 years young on the back of a Harley Davidson

Last Saturday Violet Madeline celebrated 101 years.

A member of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, her health is surprisingly robust and she walks without a cane.

At a younger age she loved riding the range on her parents’ ranch. “For six months each year our cattle were in the mountains,” she said. “As I became old enough I began riding the range. We were out in all weather. At night we stayed in a deserted prospector’s cabin. I loved horses, and I loved riding.”

Almost certainly much of her inner resolve was developed during those months in the mountains, keeping track of cattle, contending with storms in spring and fall, and dealing with dangerous situations. Widely known as “Auntie Doll”, she was joined by approximately 70 adoring family members and friends for the celebration at the home of Stan and Hope Bobowski of Olalla. Sitting behind Stan on his Harley Davidson, she seemed very comfortable.

Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall
Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke

