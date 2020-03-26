Okanagan-based writers will be giving virtual readings of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic with proceeds going to non-profits in the Okanagan. (Contributed)

Okanagan writers support local charities with Virtual Reading Series

Read Local Okanagan puts on the series featuring over 10 local writers and artists

Look out movie streaming sites, Read Local Okanagan is set to bring talented and local writers directly into Okanagan homes with its new virtual reading series.

Eleven artists will host interactive reading experiences starting March 31 which hope to supply new ways of reading and experiencing art during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Readings, and art in general, can be such a balm during tough times,” said Real Local Okanagan founder Natalie Appleton.

“So we thought hosting a literary reading series online would be a way we could help uplift and connect our community in the only way we can right now. We’re so excited about the lineup of writers and the chance to support arts organizations that support us as writers.”

The webinar-type series will allow viewers an interactive way to communicate with the writers with questions, comments and reviews.

Registration to all four dates, which includes 11 speakers reading and reviewing their work, is $10 with portions of the proceeds to be donated to various Okanagan non-profits including Kelowna Friends of the Library, Caetani Cultural Centre and others.

The series has a different theme each date and starts March 31 with the ‘survival’ theme and writers Alix Hawley, Shelly Wood, and Francie Greenslade. The three other dates are April 2, 7 and 9.

For registration and more detail, visit the website.

