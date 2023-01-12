Local Tim Hortons store owners and General Managers presented the YMCA with a $59,908 donation made possible by their record-breaking Smile Cookie sales. (Photo contributed)

Okanagan YMCA all smiles after cookie campaign cash

Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign donates $60,000 YMCA of Southern Interior BC

Okanagan Tim Hortons teams again sold a record-breaking number of cookies during the 26th Annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week.

The result is a $59,908 donation to the YMCA of Southern Interior BC child care programs.

The campaign, which ran from Sept. 19 to 25, 2022, saw tens of thousands of customers purchase a smile cookie in support of the cause.

“We are extremely grateful to our community for supporting the health of our future generation,” says local store owners Lori Travis Olvsik and Angelo and Dawn Fiacco. “Our team members are honoured to deliver this donation to help the YMCA provide nutritious food to all the children in their care.”

Local Tim Hortons stores have been supporting the YMCA Healthy Snack Program through their Smile Cookie Campaign since 2013. All proceeds go directly to the YMCA’s Child Care Healthy Snacks Program.

“It is critical that all children in our care get a daily healthy snack to help them grow and thrive,” said Danielle Miranda, YMCA VP of Child Care. “Sadly, many kids in our programs come to us hungry and now, more than ever, we are seeing an increased need by those most impacted by the surging cost of nutritious food.”

The YMCA child care division is also expanding to answer the urgent need for infant, preschool, and afterschool care.

“This donation could not have come at a better time for our healthy snacks budget as we grow our reach from serving 500 children in our care to over 900 in 2023,” explained Miranda. “In addition to providing healthy snacks, the YMCA also provides child care subsidies to families in need, made possible by the generosity of our community.”

The next Smile Cookie Campaign is coming in May.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DonationFoodOkanaganTim HortonsYMCA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna Mounties pay tribute to Nelson officer who died in avalanche
Next story
Researchers consider how to ‘denormalize’ drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide

Just Posted

The Fulton Maroons (grey) and Summerland Rockets will be joined by the Vernon Panthers, Kalamalka Lakers and four other schools for the 23rd annual Corporate Classic senior boys basketball tournament at Fulton Secondary, which tips off today, Thursday, Jan. 12. (Morning Star - file photo)
Corporate Classic senior boys hoops tourney returns to Vernon

Army, Navy and Airforce Unit No. 5 Vernon president Erwin Ruf (centre), and Ladies Auxiliary members Jennifer Pace (front, left) and Fern Dupont hand over donations to (back, from left) Karen Waldal, Community Dental Access Centre; Claire Wilkins, Teens Count Too; Lt. (N) Carolynn Dufresne, 63 Kalamalka Sea Cadets; Cassandra Schwarz, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation; Lyle Duffield, North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers Association; and Kevin Rothwell and Lisa Matthews, North Okanagan Hospice Society. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon veterans group helps ‘meat’ needs for local charities

The Strathcona Cup, a competition between Canadian and Scottish men’s curlers, has been played every five years since 1903. The latest installment will feature games in Vernon Jan. 17 and Kelowna Jan. 18. (stratchonacup.ca)
Okanagan curlers tangle with Scots

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s 2023 Fall program group schedule is now out. (File photo)
Group programs help North Okanagan youth, families