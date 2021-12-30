2nd Ave in Fernie almost completely empty on Christmas day. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

2nd Ave in Fernie almost completely empty on Christmas day. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Okanagan’s extreme weather patterns difficult to escape, meteorologist says

Kelowna recorded a well-below normal -24 C temperature on Wednesday (Dec. 29)

December has been a month full of wild weather changes in the Okanagan and according to experts, shifting out of those extremes isn’t so easy.

Well-below normal temperatures have been the norm in not just Southern B.C. but across Western Canada since Boxing Day.

In the eyes of Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor, however, there’s a much bigger story from the recent cold snap that hasn’t yet been told.

“The one thing I will say about the past seasons is that we’ve had this very high-amplitude pattern. When we get these high-amplitude patterns, it’s often very difficult to shift out of it.”

Proctor referenced June’s heat dome, the atmospheric rivers in November and December’s cold snap as instances where high-amplitude patterns have caused extreme weather.

He also added that the cold air in B.C. caused by the high-amplitude patterns makes it difficult for him to think the weather will suddenly shift to more seasonal temperatures throughout the first half of winter.

“I wouldn’t put a ton of stock in it getting warmer (in the Okanagan), maybe getting more seasonal for the second half of winter, but it doesn’t look like it’s particularly going to get that much warmer than normal.”

The series of wild weather changes and unusual conditions is no surprise to Proctor — December’s winter blast across B.C.’s Interior isn’t an exception.

“It’s going to take something big for us to get out of it,” he said. “We do seem to be locked into that kind of pattern.”

Kelowna recorded a temperature of -24 C on Wednesday (Dec. 29), while Penticton, Summerland and Vernon have routinely hit numbers between -10 C and -18 C throughout the week.

Environment Canada projects 2021 to be a year where some communities in the Okanagan set record-low temperatures. Year-end summaries are set to be released in early 2022.

“When we do get these arctic outbreaks, they tend to occur ever so infrequently in the Okanagan Valley,” Proctor said. “But when they do occur, we often get multiple days of very cold temperatures. That’s what we’re experiencing now.”

READ MORE: Extreme cold: Record-breaking temperatures recorded in the Okanagan

READ MORE: Meteorologist looks back at extreme heat in June: ‘Worst weather event of my career’

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Canadian navy needs to recruit 1,000 sailors to crew new warships
Next story
Vehicle lands in ditch off highway north of Lake Country

Just Posted

Nathan Fisher opened Pop Mode Board Supply in downtown Vernon in October 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Avalanche survivor opens Vernon’s newest snowboard shop

A truck stolen from Vernon was later recovered, painted white, by RCMP just two days later. (Sherry Reardon photo)
Stolen sled found on Westside, truck repainted and located in Vernon

Road conditions on Highway 97A between Armstrong and Vernon Thursday, Dec. 30. (Phaedra Budda-Idzan photo)
Slick roads reported across the North Okanagan

Columnist Carole Fawcett has some ideas for those who struggle with sadness and depression. (Pixabay)
Walking with sadness during the holidays