Okanagan’s latest lotto winner looks to travel once COVID allows

Coldstream’s Randall McDuff is the latest million dollar winner from the Lotto 6/49. (BCLC photo)

Randall McDuff’s wife thought he was having a heart attack after he exited the store and was checking his irregular breathing.

But the Coldstream man reassured his wife that it was a positive reaction – excitement from learning he had won $1 million from the March 28 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“When I told her that I had won, at first she didn’t believe me and I had to tell her a few times… She was very excited for me.”

McDuff is still pinching himself as he lets the feeling sink in after checking his numbers at the 7-Eleven in Vernon from where he purchased the winning ticket.

He has been playing Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max for more than 20 years and has never traveled outside of Canada. So the win is going to be a life-changer for him.

Once COVID-19 allows him to resume normal activities, he may take a trip to Australia. More fishing and golfing are also in the plans.

“Winning doesn’t seem real, and I have to remind myself that I have won $1 million,” said McDuff, who claimed the life-changing prize using BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process,.

Once the realization has really settled in, McDuff says his first priority is to visit family in Manitoba after several years of not being able to.

“My family is older and I would like the opportunity to see them again once I am able to.”

McDuff is the second $1 million winner from the area in a month.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST). Each draw includes a Guaranteed Prize Draw of $1 million. Players can purchase tickets at any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com. Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android devices using the BCLC Lotto! App.

