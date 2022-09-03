The Blue Mountain wildfire in Penticton has grown to 50 hectares (Photo - @BCGovFireInfo/Twitter)

The Blue Mountain wildfire in Penticton has grown to 50 hectares (Photo - @BCGovFireInfo/Twitter)

Okanagan’s newest wildfire sees significant growth overnight

The blaze in the Blue Mountain area of Penticton has grown to 50 hectares

The Okanagan’s newest wildfire grew substantially overnight.

Overnight, the new blaze that started Friday afternoon (Sept. 2) grew to 50 hectares in size in the Blue Mountain area, just west of Penticton. Smoke and haze from the blaze took over the Okanagan skies Friday night.

Strong winds in the area helped spread the fire throughout the night.

According to BC Wildfire Services, the fire is human-caused, something that’s been greatly improved in the province this season.

On Friday night, the Penticton Indian Band set out an evacuation notice to four homes in the Shingle Creek area.

The wind in the South Okanagan also created some growth in the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

Weather in Penticton on Saturday (Sept. 3) is expected to be sunny and cloudy with a high of 31 C and 30 kilometre winds, gusting up to 50 km/h. Local smoke is also expected.

Black Press Media will keep up to date on this situation.

