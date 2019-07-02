Okanagan’s Simp’s Syrups finalist for Telus business contest

The cocktail mix company is one of 100 nationwide finalists in the Telus Pitch 2019 contest

Hail (the vegan, gluten-free, keto, no MSG) Caesar!

A Kelowna business is riding the coattails of its proprietary diet-friendly caesar mix to a national business contest—and doing pretty well, too.

Simp’s Syrups has made the top 100 finalists of the Telus Pitch 2019 small business contest, which sees one Canadian business granted $100,000 based on an online vote.

The company has been operating in Kelowna since 2014 and has won numerous accolades for its caesar mix, including Best Caesar in Kelowna Showdown in 2014.

They also make a dill-pickle flavoured caesar mix and a simple syrup.

You can find more about Simp’s Syrups at their website, and vote for them in the Telus Pitch 2019 contest.

