The Township of Spallumcheen has approved $12,000 in COVID-19 Restart Grant funds to support the reopening and operation of the Historic O’Keefe Ranch March 1, 2021. (O’Keefe Ranch photo)

The Township of Spallumcheen has approved $12,000 in COVID-19 Restart Grant funds to support the reopening and operation of the Historic O’Keefe Ranch March 1, 2021. (O’Keefe Ranch photo)

O’Keefe Ranch secures COVID-19 Restart funds

The historic Spallumcheen ranch has suffered significant losses due to restrictions on travel and gatherings

If one were to create a Venn diagram of activities that have been shut down by COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., and the activities on offer at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch, it would come out looking more or less like a circle.

And now, the ranch with more than 150 years of history is applying for COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant funding through the Township of Spallumcheen, with support for their bid from the Interior Heritage Society.

Spallumcheen council approved $12,000 in Restart funds for the ranch.

B.C.’s Safe Restart Grant program has earmarked more than $13 million for local governments in the North Okanagan, including $1.6 million for Spallumcheen and $741,000 for the Regional District of North Okanagan. The funds can be used flexibly to address revenue shortfalls, reopen facilities, support operational costs and boost emergency responses to the pandemic.

The ranch had significant revenue losses over the past year due to services that couldn’t run given the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

“No special events could be held because of the restriction to 50 people, most weddings were cancelled due to the number restriction and travel restrictions significantly reduced our visitor attendance from outside the region and totally from outside the country,” reads a request for delegation to Spallumcheen council by Bruce Cummings, chairperson of the O’Keefe Ranch board of directors.

READ MORE: Historic Spallumcheen ranch cancels Christmas light show, closes restaurant

In order to stay financially viable, the ranch reduced its staff last summer to provide for only essential security, maintenance and bookkeeping. From October 2020 to February 2021, the ranch’s board members took on tasks that would normally be carried out by paid staff.

“During this time the grounds have been kept open on a donation basis for community members to have safe and interesting spaces to walk and get outside as an individual or family cluster,” Cummings’ letter states.

The funds would be used to cover reopening and operating costs, as well as emergency planning and response costs. The ranch recently received a report on what actions are needed to prevent flooding from Deep Creek, which runs through the ranch property, and an estimate of $40,500 has been determined to cover the necessary work, which doesn’t include plans to repair or replace its traffic and foot bridges.

The ranch’s board of directors has a few projects lined up for 2021, most of which rely on grant funding. A project to rebuild the old mansion porch has been funded by a Kal Rotary donation and a City of Vernon grant; a project to build rain gardens around some of the main buildings on the ranch has been funded by the Okanagan Basin Water Board; and washroom upgrades in the administration building have received funding from a BC Gaming Commission grant.

Potential 2021 projects that currently lack funding include rehabilitation and flood mitigation for Deep Creek, a pedestrian bridge replacement and water system and playground upgrades.

READ MORE: New beginnings for longtime North Okanagan restaurateur

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusHeritagehistory

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Human remains discovery a reminder of B.C. Indigenous culture dug up and displaced
Next story
Minassian found guilty in Toronto van attack

Just Posted

The Township of Spallumcheen has approved $12,000 in COVID-19 Restart Grant funds to support the reopening and operation of the Historic O’Keefe Ranch March 1, 2021. (O’Keefe Ranch photo)
O’Keefe Ranch secures COVID-19 Restart funds

The historic Spallumcheen ranch has suffered significant losses due to restrictions on travel and gatherings

Longtime Vernon friends Zach Anderson, left, and Justin Mitchell discussed depression on social media. Anderson is in Perth, Australia, where he is partaking in a running event to raise money and awareness of depression in memory of longtime Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell, Justin’s father. (Photo contributed)
Vernon man laces up for mental health challenge in honour of Glenn Mitchell

Zach Anderson, with blessing of Mitchell’s family, raising awareness of depression Down Under

The Dixie Fried Hep Katz are featured in episode four of the Focus Online Series, March 4-7. (Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre photo)
Okanagan talents shine under Vernon spotlight

12-year-old from Lake Country, Enderby singer-songwriter-guitarist and Kelowna duo in Focus

School bus fees are being charged to all riders in the Vernon School District. (Courtesy photo)
Parents pressure Vernon school board to curb bus fee hike

More than 1,200 signatures on petition against $200 rider fees, to be discussed at board meeting

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared the Lumby RCMP of any wrongdoing after a missing person was found deceased in December 2020. (IIO photo)
Police watchdog says Lumby RCMP played no role in missing person’s death

The body was found by a family member shortly after the RCMP suspended their search

(@BradleyKarp/Twitter)
Radio host celebrates 100 days of cars not driving into Kelowna businesses

… By driving a car through a pane of glass

In this July 13, 2020, photo, a black lives matter mural is visible in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, which grew out of the creation of the Black Lives Matter movement, is formally expanding a $3 million financial relief fund that it quietly launched in February 2021, to help people struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Andrew Harnik/AP file photo)
After the rally: Kelowna BLM organizers working to launch diversity curriculum

Paige Harrison and Kermisha Pereira said the work around diversity continues

The area on Cordova Bay Road where ancestral human remains were discovered Feb. 22. (Submitted photo)
Human remains discovery a reminder of B.C. Indigenous culture dug up and displaced

‘These are the people who inspired and birthed the generations that we now have here’

The images are of Bald Eagles feeding.
Photos: Birds of prey

Princeton photographer captures compelling photos of a Bald Eagle breakfast

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

Kamloops This Week
Cause of Kamloops landfill fire may never be known

Fire investigators are dealing with too much destruction in too large an area

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

Okanagan College
Okanagan College holds March Madness fundraiser

Money from the fundraiser will go to support the Okanagan College Foundation

Most Read