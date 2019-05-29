OKIB to screen top Canadian movie free

The Grizzlies is being presented free at the Head of the Lake Hall Thursday at 7 p.m.

It’s an inspirational movie about students in Canada’s far north and the game of lacrosse, and it’s being screened in Vernon for free Thursday.

The Grizzlies, based on a true story, and Canada’s No. 1 Canadian movie in box offices, will be screened at Head of the Lake Hall, courtesy of the Okanagan Indian Band, at 7 p.m.

“We will have actor Ricky Marty-Pahtayken (plays Adam in the movie) with us, as well as rapper Hyper-T, who will sing in Inuktitut and English,” said promoter Ian Speirs. The movie will start at 7:30 p.m.

Hyper-T will perform a song prior to the movie. His music is featured in the film.

The Grizzlies is an inspiring and uplifting movie set in the small Arctic town of Kugluktuk, which is rampant with drug and alcohol abuse, domestic violence and home to one of the highest suicide rate in North America.

The lives of a group of students are transformed when they are introduced to the game of lacrosse by a white teacher from the south who arrives in the Arctic on a one-year contract.

The students come together to embrace Canada’s national summer sport, form Team Grizzlies and find inspiration to make shifts in their own lives.

The movie features actors from Nunavut.

Following the movie, there will be a question-and-answer period with Ricky Marty-Pahtayken, and Hyper-T will perform two more songs.



