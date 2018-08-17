Approximate location of wildfire at Old Tom Creek. Map from BC Wildfire Service.

Old Tom Creek wildfire grows to 144 hectares

Difficult terrain and weather challenging crews at Old Tom Creek wildfire

The wildfire burning seven kilometres west of Olalla at Old Tom Creek is currently listed at 144 hectares.

The fire is classified as out of control and was discovered on Aug. 15.

Ground crews, helicopters, air tankers and heavy equipment made good progress establishing control lines on Aug. 16 and will continue that endeavour throughout today.

Related: Communities on evacuation alert in many areas of B.C. as wildfires flare

The area will likely have poor visibility due to smoke. Difficult terrain and erractic fire behaviour due to topography and weather are proving to be challenges facing crews.

For more information about active wildfires in BC, click here.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.


JordynThomson
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Conditions improve for battling northwest B.C. wildfires, minister says
Next story
Snowy Mountain wildfire expected to create poor visibility

Just Posted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP catch wanted man

Falkland man found in Enderby home wanted on outstanding warrants

SilverStar Mountain invites residents to escape smoke

Air quality better on the mountain; free family movie event slated for Saturday night

Falkland boil water advisory rescinded

Bacterial counts in Falkland’s water systems return to acceptable levels

Air quality remains at high risk for Okanagan

The whole Okanagan is forecast to be set at a high risk for the remainder of the day

UPDATE: Kelowna’s crying judge refuses to pull herself from case

Judge Monica McParland has refused to pull herself off the case.

PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

RCMP nab prolific car thief after month-long, province-wide search

A province-wide warrant was issued for Brian Robert Stephan in June for a litany of offences

Vernon soccer camp brings back memories for Whitecaps’ Colyn

Vancouver Whitecaps 16-year-old MLS signee Simon Colyn special guest at soccer skills camp

Deluxe dart summer for Desmarais

Vernon star makes Canadian Open doubles final

Court sides with developer in Jumbo ‘substantially started’ dispute

Resort developer successfully argues 2014 decision that halted the project was unfair

Snowy Mountain wildfire expected to create poor visibility

An update on the active wildfire burning 14 km north of Keremeos

Old Tom Creek wildfire grows to 144 hectares

Difficult terrain and weather challenging crews at Old Tom Creek wildfire

Canada’s tax system unfairly favours wealthy, poll of CRA auditors suggests

Four of every five respondents think loopholes and tax credits built into the system benefit the rich

Banff’s Sunshine ski resort upset with proposed guidelines from Parks Canada

The plan would allow for more visitors but wouldn’t let Sunshine build additional facilities

Most Read