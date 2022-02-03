Oliver and Osoyoos see decrease in crime stats

Overall statistics in South Okanagan communities lower in 2021 than in 2020

Police in Oliver and Osoyoos received more calls for service in the fourth quarter of 2021 than in the same time period a year earlier.

According to figures from the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment quarterly report, the Oliver RCMP detachment received 723 calls for service in the fourth quarter of 2021, while the Osoyoos RCMP detachment received 547 calls for service during the same period. Both figures are higher than in the same time frame in 2020.

In Oliver, violent crime showed a 64 per cent increase, with 69 incidents reported, up from 42 in the fourth quarter of 2020. These included 31 assaults, 11 instances of uttering threats and 13 domestic violence incidents. There were also 18 violent crime incidents at the Okanagan Correctional Centre, up from 10 during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Property crimes in Oliver showed a 23 per cent decrease, with 99 incidents, down from 128 during the fourth quarter of 2020. Mischief to property decreased by 33 per cent, with 28 incidents, down from 42 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Frauds showed a decrease of 67 per cent, with four reported. During the fourth quarter of 2020, 12 fraud incidents were reported.

In Osoyoos, violent crimes and property crimes both showed slight decreases during the fourth quarter of 2021.

There were 29 violent crime incidents, down from 33 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Property crime incidents fell by 10 per cent, with 83 reported in the fourth quarter of 2021, down from 92 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Residential break and enters showed a 233 per cent increase, with 10 incidents reported in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from three in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Frauds in Oliver decreased by 25 per cent, with 12 incidents, down from 16 in the same period in 2020.

During 2021, both South Okanagan communities saw overall decreases in the number of calls for service and in the total number of crimes when compared with the statistics for 2020.

