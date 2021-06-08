A family in Oliver lost their home to a stubborn fire on Monday. (Oliver Fire Department Facebook)

Oliver family loses home to fire

House had to be knocked down because of stubborn blaze, said fire department

A family in Oliver has lost their home after a fire ripped through it on Monday.

Around 10:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the home in the area of Road 2 and Yarrow Street.

“Unfortunately, despite best efforts, due to the construction of the building and the fuel load inside, we were unable to extinguish the fire in a timely manner,” said Bob Graham of the Oliver Fire Department..

The fire department had to utilize an excavator to knock down the home and extinguish the blaze as it went.

It was a long day with lots of work, he added.

“Our condolences to the family for the loss of their home,” said Oliver Fire.

Kristina Little took this photo of the moment her children first saw their father Rob after he returned home from hospital.
26 days later, Nelson’s Rob Little is alive after battle against COVID

For nearly a month, Little fought for his life in an ICU

