Oliver firefighters called out to suspicious fire

Another structure in Oliver has gone up in flames.
Around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 6, Oliver Fire responded to calls of flames coming from a garage/workshop on farmland at Station Street and Co-Op St. Fire crews arrived to find the building fully engulfed.
The blaze is considered suspicious, said Oliver Fire.
Crews made quick action to k
nock the fire down. By the time crews arrived the building was a total loss. An investigation is pending. No injuries to report, said Oliver Fire Department spokesperson Rob Graham.
Crews were on scene for about 2.5 hours with a total of 17 firefighters and five apparatus.
This is second suspicious fire in the past 30 days in Oliver and at least the third structure fire.
The Pot Doctor building was set ablaze on Feb. 22 with the arsonist caught on camera pouring accelerant on the floor of the interior of the building.
Prior to that a home on Merlot went up in flames, leaving a family without their home and possessions. That fire is not suspicious but the cause is currently unknown.
A rag fire at a laundry mat also kept firefighters busy recently.