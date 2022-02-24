A house fire on Merlot Avenue in Oliver Wednesday night is being investigated. (Submitted)

A house fire on Merlot Avenue in Oliver Wednesday night is being investigated. (Submitted)

Oliver home destroyed in fire

Over 20 firefighters arrived to the garage and top floor engulfed in flames

Oliver Fire responded to a house fire on Merlot Avenue Wednesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., Oliver fire was called out to the home. First arriving units found the garage and a room on the top floor engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Crews made quick attacks to the garage and top floor to knock the fire back and avoid further spread to the rest of the home.

Crews were on scene for approximately two hours but had to return in the middle of the night. There were two engines, one rescue, one water tender and one utility vehicle on scene with 20 firefighters.

There is extensive damage to the west portion of the home and smoke and water damage to other portions.

The cause is unknown and an investigation will be conducted, said Oliver Fire.

When Oliver firefighters arrived the garage and top floor were on fire. (Oliver FD)

