In 2015, Oliver resident Kyle Louie was convicted of manslaughter in the stabbing death of his brother Reece. (Western News file photo)

Oliver man wanted in stabbing turns himself in

Kyle Louie was convicted of stabbing his brother to death in 2011

The man wanted in a stabbing in Oliver June 17 has turned himself in, said police.

On Tuesday June 21, 33-year-old Kyle Louie turned himself in to the Oliver detachment. He has been charged with assault with a weapon and is remanded in custody until his next court appearance on July 28.

Oliver RCMP responded to the stabbing on McKinney Road where an adult male victim had minor injuries to his cheek, said police.

The suspect is known to the victim. A warrant request had been submitted to Crown counsel for charge approval, said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth at the time.

In 2015, Louie, then 26, was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of his 21-year-old brother, Reece Dillenger Louie, near Oliver on Feb. 19, 2011.

He was sentenced to 75-months in jail.

Just hours before the killing, the brothers were drinking while working at a gravel pit near the Nk’Mip Campground and got into a fist fight after Kyle accused Reece of owing Kyle’s girlfriend $30, according to an agreed statement of facts.

A psychologist who prepared a pre-sentence report on Kyle determined he’s a high risk to reoffend violently, but has “reasonable” prospects for rehabilitation, thanks in part to support from his family and the Osoyoos Indian Band.

He was given a long term offender designation for five years but that has since expired.

READ MORE: Judge says siblings’ fatal fight created ‘paradox’ for survivor

