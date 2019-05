Police say they have ruled out criminality

The Oliver RCMP will not release the name of the man found in burned Ford pick-up truck, states latest release. (Black Press file photo)

Oliver RCMP is not releasing the name of the man who was found in a burned Ford pick-up truck on April 30.

Police said the fire is not considered suspicious and criminality has been ruled out in a statement released on May 6.

But police are asking anyone with more information about the investigation to contact the nearest Police Agency or Crimestoppers.