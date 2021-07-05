Helicopters were dropping water on the fire near Oliver almost immediately. One local woman credits their quick action for saving her home seen here. (Silvia Jade Facebook)

Helicopters were dropping water on the fire near Oliver almost immediately. One local woman credits their quick action for saving her home seen here. (Silvia Jade Facebook)

Oliver wildfire grows overnight, deemed human caused

Osoyoos Indian Band declares evacuation alert for two dozen homes

The wildfire in Oliver grew overnight to 45 hectares and is deemed human caused, said BC Wildfire Service.

On Sunday night, the Osoyoos Indian Band put more than 25 homes on evacuation alert.

The RDOS’s emergency operations is supporting the Osoyoos Indian Band and has set up a reception centre at the Oliver Recreation Centre.

The grass fire started around 4:20 p.m. on July 4.

Right away, BC Wildfire and Oliver Fire Department began battling the the Wolfcub Creek wildfire, located approximately five kilometres northeast of town, off McKinney Road and Tucelnuit Drive on Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) land.

The blaze sparked and quickly spread to eight hectares in size and was classified as ‘out of control.’

Residents of Oliver have been taking to Facebook to thank the quick actions and hard work of air and ground firefighters.

Air bombers, helicopters with water buckets and ground firefighters worked hard to gain control of the fire.

By 8 p.m., the Oliver Fire Department confirmed a perimeter guard has been laid around the Wolfcreek fire.

BC Wildfire remained on scene, however, local crews returned to their station last night.

Residents are expected to see a lot of smoke in the area this morning.

The Penticton Western News will update this story as soon as information become available.

READ MORE: Crews get upper hand on wildfire burning near town of Oliver

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Morning Start: The wood frog can hold its pee for eight months
Next story
Quarantine restrictions lift for fully vaccinated Canadians entering the country

Just Posted

B.C. Wildfire is reporting a 15-hectare out-of-control fire in the area east of Cherryville on July 5, 2021. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Wildfire burning east of Cherryville

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Shots fired at empty vehicle under investigation: Vernon RCMP

Vernon Fire Rescue Services doused an abandoned campfire burning in Polson Park Monday, July 5, 2021. (Roger Knox -Vernon Morning Star)
Firefighters snuff abandoned campfire in Vernon park

Two fines were issued Friday night, July 2/3, to individuals caught violating a campfire ban that is in effect throughout the province. (BC Conservation Officer Service image)
Two $1,150 fines issued for campfires in North Okanagan