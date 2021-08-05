One day after attack, Penticton ice cream shop owner is back at work

Sharon Brown is behind the counter, serving lunch and cones one day after she was beaten and robbed. One day after being beaten and hit with a hammer, Ogo’s owner Sharon Brown is back at work grateful to a caring community. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Ogo’s Ice Cream owner Sharon Brown is back at work serving lunch and cones one day after she was beaten and robbed.

“I’m feeling pretty good. All things considered, I’m OK,” said Brown on Thursday morning.

“The community has been amazing. Just an amazing amount of support,” she added.

Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter confirmed that no arrests have been made, but many officers are assigned to the case and there is some good video footage from neighbouring businesses.

The community is in shock at the violence acted out on Brown, who is 70-years-old.

It was at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday that Ogo’s Ice Cream was broken into and the owner was assaulted with a hammer by two men in ski masks and gloves, according to the owner’s daughter. The men gained access through the back door while Brown was prepping for the day.

“We were outraged as business owners and saddened as community members to hear of this brazen robbery and attack,” said the Peach ice cream shop owner Diana Stirling, who together with Tickleberry’s donated proceeds from their own waffle cone sales on Wednesday to Brown.

“The Penticton small business community is strong and we will not let a cowardly attack ruin what is the height of the ice-cream selling season for Sharon,” Stirling added.

READ MORE: Penticton ice cream shops come together

Several other local companies also leapt into action to make sure Brown’s downtown business is as secure as possible.

“It was very disheartening to read about the break-in, theft and attack on Sharon, the owner of Ogo’s this morning,” Schoenne Homes wrote on Facebook.

LockWorks secures a door with a new metal plate and lock at the back of Ogo’s. That is how the thieves broke in, through the back door. (Facebook)

“We felt compelled to help out and make her feel safe. Along with Betts Electric Ltd and LockWorks Inc. we will be reinforcing the rear door with a security plate, installing a peep hole, installing three cameras and a security system at no charge. A huge thanks to these local businesses for stepping up and rearranging their days to help out so quick.”

The 70-year-old business owner was prepping the store early Wednesday morning when two unidentified men entered the store. Both men approached her, demanding she open the cash register. In the process of the robbery, one of the men assaulted her with a weapon, said police.

Brown said she kept screaming and kicking at them.

Both men took the entire cash register, along with other food items, said police.

The first man is described as wearing a black mask, grey hoodie sweater, grey sweat pants and white high-top runners. The second man was described as wearing a black mask and black sweatshirt.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Police look for witnesses to violent attack

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.