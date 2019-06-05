One-day road closure between 34A Street and 24 Avenue

On Wednesday, June 5 from 7:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., the road will be closed to install a new water and storm service to 3406 24 Avenue.

The City of Vernon will be closing 34A Street and 24 Avenue on Wednesday, June 5 from 7:30 a.m.- 3:30 pm to install a new water and storm service to 3406 24 Ave.

There will be “local only” access between 34 Street and 39 Street and along 34A Street.

Detours will be in place with traffic control persons on site. Sidewalks will remain open for access to homes and businesses.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area,” city officials wrote in a press release. “We apologize for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciated your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project.”

