A “serious collision” has shut down Highway 97 in both directions just south of Prince George. (Observer File Photo)

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

One person has died in a serious collision on Highway 97 Thursday morning, involving at least three vehicles and a logging truck.

The incident happened at 9:10 a.m. south of Prince George in the Buckhorn area, Prince George RCMP said in an afternoon update. The collision happened between Patterson Road East and Courval Road.

A logging truck and two other vehicles including an SUV and pickup had collided resulting in the logging truck spilling its load on the highway, Mounties said.

One person, who has not been identified by officials, was confirmed dead at the scene while another was sent to hospital with undetermined injuries. It is unclear how either person was involved in the incident.

The cause of the fatal crash is undetermined and investigators said that nothing has been ruled out.

The highway remains closed as police investigate and crews remove the logs and vehicles from the roadway. It is unclear when the highway will reopen. At this time, there is no detour in place.

READ MORE: Transport truck driver seriously injured after being run over by his trailer tires


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student
Next story
Two-car collision in busy Vernon intersection

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vernon man says stranger breaks in while family slept

Resident shares doorbell cam footage in hopes to ID suspect who raided his home and fridge

Two-car collision in busy Vernon intersection

Firefighters, RCMP and ambulance are on scene

VIDEO: Protesters set up beside Vernon highway

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP responds to countrywide blockades

Suspects wanted in attempted robbery of Vernon senior

Police are searching for man behind attempted assault last month

Mental health disorders, suicide on the rise among Okanagan students

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

UPDATE: Protesters say they will maintain blockade near Chase “as long as it takes”

Signs at protest site say in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

EDITORIAL: Thoughtless posts to Facebook cause real harm and stress

At the risk of resembling a broken record, it needs to be… Continue reading

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Drive BC reports the closure is the result of a vehicle incident.

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

VIDEO: Kelowna welcomes first LQBTQ+ cocktail lounge

Friends of Dorothy lounge is located in downtown Kelowna

Pipeline talks got B.C. railway open, can work again: Horgan

Premier says protest excesses damage Wet’suwet’en case

Most Read