The plane, a single-engine Cherokee Piper 140, similar to this image crashed near Sechelt on July 5, 2018. (Wikimedia Commons/Alan Wilson)

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

An official says one person has died after a small plane crashed near Sechelt airport on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast on Thursday, but three others on board the aircraft were able to escape.

Assistant fire Chief Dwight Davison says the three people who escaped were at a local hospital.

He says the single-engine Cherokee Piper 140 came down one to two kilometres north of the airport’s runway.

In a tweet, Sunshine Coast RCMP say emergency health services, the fire department and Mounties were on the scene of the crash near Selma Park.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area.

Selma Park is northwest of Vancouver on the Sunshine Coast.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New school bus fees drive safety concerns in BX
Next story
Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

Just Posted

Salmon natural bypass channel topic of Lumby meeting

Community meeting on fish passage at Shuswap falls July 5 brings optimism

Terroir cheesemaker takes over the business

Terroir Cheese cheesemaker Sandra Proulx has taken over the business from Leonard Marriott

Arson suspected in series of Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

New school bus fees drive safety concerns in BX

Friday is the last day to register your kids as ‘courtesy’ riders in the Vernon School District

Vernon council endorses Kids Ride Free program

Program part of amendment to city’s new chart or free transit policy

Trudeau ‘confident’ he didn’t act inappropriately at B.C. music festival in 2000

PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June

Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

She is alleging a “negligent” and “lackadaisical” approach to investigating missing and murdered Indigenous women

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

Alberta man running across Canada to break records, raise money

David Proctor hopes to cross the country in 66 days and also raise $1M for rare diseases

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

2018 FIFA World Cup: Quarter-final predictions

The first match of quarterfinals kicks off on July 6

Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

Province will require background, criminal record checks

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Most Read