One dead after rock crashes through South Okanagan house

A rock came down the hill and crashed through a wall, killing one person near Okanagan Falls

One person has died after a large rock came down a hill near Okanagan Falls and crashed through that person’s house, fire officials say.

Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Oliver couldn’t give many details, but he said the fire department responded to a property on Green Lake Road at about noon on Sunday.

Oliver did not see the rock, and could not say how big it was, but he did say the rock crashed through a wall of the house and hit the person, believed to be the only resident of the house.

He said the property was north of the hill that takes the road up to the wineries and Green Lake.

The department arrived to assist paramedics Sunday, and the B.C. Coroners Service was on scene by the time fire crews arrived.

The deceased has not been identified.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter



@dustinrgodfrey

Send Dustin an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.