One dead after rock crashes through South Okanagan house

A rock came down the hill and crashed through a wall, killing one person near Okanagan Falls

One person has died after a large rock came down a hill near Okanagan Falls and crashed through that person’s house, fire officials say.

Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Oliver couldn’t give many details, but he said the fire department responded to a property on Green Lake Road at about noon on Sunday.

Oliver did not see the rock, and could not say how big it was, but he did say the rock crashed through a wall of the house and hit the person, believed to be the only resident of the house.

He said the property was north of the hill that takes the road up to the wineries and Green Lake.

The department arrived to assist paramedics Sunday, and the B.C. Coroners Service was on scene by the time fire crews arrived.

The deceased has not been identified.

Report a typo or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Just Posted

Downtown snow removal draws debate

City of Vernon looks over snow removal budget in downtown core

UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

Harjit Sajjan will make an announcement concerning reservists at the B.C. Dragoons armoury Tuesday

Dust advisory remains for North Okanagan

Coarse particulates in Vernon prompt air quality statement

Vernon company wins big at B.C. awards

Bercum Builders win three Georgie Awards

Career options abound at Black Press Career Fair

Black Press hosted its second annual Extreme Education and Career Fair Monday in Kelowna

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Researchers watching for spread of white nose syndrome

Spring bat reports can help monitor spread of deadly disease

Package bomb kills teenager in Texas

Authorities believe this could be linked to similar incident earlier this month

Acclaimed British rockers roll through Okanagan

Wishbone Ash is slated to rock the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 26

Doug Ford is leader of Ontario opposition party

The older brother of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, was made leader on Saturday

B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

One councillor wants to keep better track of the horses, another suggests the tours don’t belong in the city

Young woman dies in motor vehicle incident on Trans-Canada Highway

The incident occurred early this morning around 3:45 a.m.

Most Read