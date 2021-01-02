Osoyoos Fire Rescue’s fire hall. (Osoyoos Fire Rescue Facebook)

One dead and one in intensive care after fire in Osoyoos

A young man was rescued before dying of burn injuries at the hospital

A young man died and another is in intensive care after a late-night fire in Osoyoos on Jan. 1.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 9:40 p.m. at 89th Street.

A family member was trying to get back inside the burning building when the fire department arrived.

READ MORE: Fatal Penticton apartment fire deemed accidental

Firefighters were able to get inside and rescue the young man within three minutes of arriving on the scene. He suffered extensive burns and trauma, and was treated by the firefighters until an ambulance arrived.

Both male residents were taken to hospital, where the younger died. The older man is currently in intensive care in Kelowna.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire, alongside the Office of the Fire Commissioner and BC Coroner’s Service.

