One dead, another in hospital following Highway 5 collision

The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)
A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a collision involving two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck on Highway 5 Thursday (Feb.9).

Const. Mike Moore, of the BC Highway Patrol, said the crash occurred just after noon between Clough Road and Agate Bay Road, south of Barriere. Members of the Barriere RCMP, BC Highway Patrol in Kamloops and Clearwater, and Collision Analyst Reconstruction Services (CARS) attended.

“Highway 5 is currently closed in both directions at this time, and a time of re-opening is undetermined at this point,” Moore said. “BC Highway Patrol has assumed conduct of the investigation, which is in the early stages.”

Drive B.C. currently lists Highway 5 as closed until at least 9 p.m. Detours are available via Highways 1, 24 or 97. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
RCMP diffuse rooftop situation in downtown Kelowna
Next story
‘There are kids under the bus’: Quebec parents recount moments after bus hit daycare

Just Posted

The City of Armstrong is calling on artists to submit artwork to be featured on the city’s decorative street banners. Submissions can be made until Tuesday, Feb. 28. (City of Armstrong photo)
Armstrong seeking artwork for street banners

Clint Whitecotton is a well respected fire warden in Cherryville. (GoFundMe photo)
Cherryville fire warden in need of support after medical emergency

A new electric vehicle charging station is up and running in Cherryville near Highway 6 and Sugar Lake Road, BC Hydro announced Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (BC Hydro photo)
New electric vehicle charging station up and running in Cherryville

Team Blaeser, made up of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Blaeser, Nolan Beck and Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, finished the Canadian U18 Curling Championships in Timmins, Ont. with a 2-4 record, following an 8-6 victory over a rink from London, Ont. Thursday, Feb. 9. (Team Blaeser Facebook)
B.C. U18 curling champs win final game at nationals

Pop-up banner image