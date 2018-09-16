One dead following scuba accident in Fintry

A 56-year-old man died as a result of a scuba diving incident Sunday, Sept. 16

A 56-year-old man has died following a scuba diving incident in Fintry.

North Westside Fire Rescue fire chief Jason Satterthwaite said his crew was called to the scene at 11:57 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

“When we arrived on scene, there was a scuba diver performing CPR on another scuba diver,” Satterthwaite said.

Fire Rescue personnel took over while they awaited the arrival of the paramedics. However, attempts to resuscitate the man proved unsuccessful.

While exact details of the incident are unknown, Satterthwaite said it began when a diving instructor from Golden and the man, believed to be of West Kelowna, descended to approximately 80 feet below the surface.

“The instructor noticed the diver was having some severe problems, so he brought the diver to the surface,” Satterthwaite said. “He did indicate he did some emergency CPR underwater.”

Satterthwaite said crews were advised to stop CPR and the BC Coroner’s Service was called.

“It’s a very tough day for the guys,” Satterthwaite said. “We were out selling ice cream (at an event). It was supposed to be a good day, but we were called to do our job.”

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

