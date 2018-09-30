One dead in fatal crash in Oliver

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sunday Oliver RCMP were called to the 4300-block of Highway 97 for a report of a single vehicle collision.

The driver and only occupant, a 28 year-old from Oliver, was extricated from the vehicle by Fire Services however he had suffered fatal injuries and despite life saving efforts could not be revived. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist has been called to assist in the investigation and in determining the cause of the collision.

No further information is available at this time.

