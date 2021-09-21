One dead in Vernon shooting

Man arrested in Armstrong after police scour for suspect vehicle

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP stopped a 2008 Kia Sportage that looks like this Monday, Sept. 20, believed to be involved in a shooting. (RCMP)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP stopped a 2008 Kia Sportage that looks like this Monday, Sept. 20, believed to be involved in a shooting. (RCMP)

One person is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting in Vernon Monday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was called around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 with reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the area.

Search for the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a dead person in the 4500 block of Enderby Road.

The vehicle, a blue 2008 Kia Sportage was located near Armstrong through coordinated efforts between Vernon RCMP, a police helicopter and the emergency response team. A police vehicle was damaged by the suspect vehicle but no injuries resulted.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate the incident.

The identity of the deceased will not be released as police continue to investigate and notify next of kin, S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said Tuesday.

“At this time, we believe that the man arrested and the deceased person were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.”

READ MORE: Police find vehicle linked to Enderby incident


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 kittens found in garbage pile at East Kootenay landfill
Next story
B.C. public schools, government offices to close for Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Returning forward Ryan Shostak (left) and the Vernon Vipers will play their first BCHL pre-season game Tuesday, Sept. 21, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Kal Tire Place. Game time is 7 p.m. and fans are allowed in the building under strict COVID protocols. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers welcome fans to Kal Tire Place as BCHL pre-season begins

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP stopped a 2008 Kia Sportage that looks like this Monday, Sept. 20, believed to be involved in a shooting. (RCMP)
One dead in Vernon shooting

Salmon Arm’s Shelley Desautels was the Liberal Party of Canada candidate for the North Okanagan-Shuswap. (Contributed)
Liberal candidate from Salmon Arm vows to give it another try

Poised to once again represent the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding, Conservative Party candidate Mel Arnold, accompanied wife Linda on election night, was grateful to voters, and every one who assisted with his campaign. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
Election 2021: Mel Arnold grateful to once again represent North Okanagan-Shuswap