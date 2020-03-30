One dead, three others injured following stabbing in Kamloops

Saturday night’s deadly stabbing spree in a North Kamloops apartment unit is not believed to be connected to the city’s drug trade, according to Kamloops Mounties, nor do any of the five people involved have regular contact wth police.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment building at 205 Carson Cres. at 11:30 p.m., where four people had been stabbed.

Mounties say a 59-year-old man died at the scene and two other men — a 62-year-old and a 58-year-old — were rushed to Royal Inland Hospital, where they were last reported to be in grave condition with life-threatening injuries. A 21-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 43-year-old man at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay told KTW one of the stabbing victims called police, with numerous officers responding, along with paramedics and firefighters.

He said there were other people at the scene of the carnage, but added police are not releasing information on them, nor whether any of the accused or victims lived in the apartment unit.

Pillay did say police have the weapons suspected of being used in the stabbings, but would not specify what type of weapon was used.

With the provincial and supreme courts closed in B.C. due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent provincial state of emergency declaration, and with the provincial government temporarily suspended the Jordan ruling (the court decision that places a time limit between when a person is charged and when they stand trial), Pillay was asked about the process in getting the suspect to appear before a judge or justice of the peace and have Crown approve charges.

“Despite some court closings, RCMP investigators have access to the court services required for the investigation at this early stage,” Pillay said.

“We are at the early stage of this investigation and there is very little reliable information that we can provide to the public at this time,” Pillay said in a statement issued at 5 a.m. on Sunday. “Based on our current understanding of this incident, there is no danger to the public. The alleged suspect and victims appear to have known each other.”

stabbing