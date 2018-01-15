One injured in Lake Country bus crash

A Central Okanagan school bus was in an accident this morning in Lake Country. - Image: Contributed

The bus driver was the only person injured in a two vehicle accident involving a Central Okanagan School District bus this morning in Lake Country.

The bus was en route to pick kids up in Lake Country when it slammed into the side of a large commercial truck at the intersection of Oceola Road and Lake Hill Drive this morning.

The Lake Country Fire Department responded to the call.

Fire chief Steve Windsor said luckily there were no students on the bus as it was a significant impact with the bus looking like it will be a write-off, suffering extensive damage to its front end.

The driver suffered cuts and other injuries and was taken to Kelowna General Hospital, however Windsor says he was able to walk off the bus under his own power.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.