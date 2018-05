The driver of the van involved in the crash was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Emergency responders direct traffic as Vernon Fire Rescue captain Dan Walker investigates the scene of a three-vehicle accident on Alexis Park Drive shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

A three-vehicle crash in the 4100 block of Alexis Park Drive left one woman injured Wednesday morning.

The driver of the van involved in the crash was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher, but she was able to stand.

VFRS captain Dan Walker confirmed on the scene that it was a three-vehicle incident.

“There’s quite a bit of damage. She got hit pretty hard,” Walker said.

Expect traffic delays in the area, as flow has been reduced to a single lane.