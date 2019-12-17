Police executed a search warrant Monday at the Montessori Educare Daycare, located at 7925 East Saanich Rd. in Saanichton. (Google Maps)

One man arrested after allegations at Vancouver Island Montessori daycare

Police executed a search warrant Monday at Montessori Educare Daycare in Central Saanich

One man has been arrested following allegations involving his conduct with children in his care at a Central Saanich daycare.

The Central Saanich Police Service is investigating allegations involving a male teacher at the Montessori Educare Daycare, located at 7925 East Saanich Rd. in Saanichton.

“We received information late last week and our officers worked on the case throughout the weekend,” said Chief Const. Les Sylven in a statement. “The investigation is in relation to his conduct with children in his care. We have been in contact with all relevant community partners including VIHA [Island Health] community care licensing, and most importantly, we are working to support the families involved.”

A search warrant was executed at the facility Monday morning, according to Sylven, and one suspect was arrested.

