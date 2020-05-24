One man dead after standoff with Chilliwack RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the RCMP’s role in the death

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the death of a man who was involved in a shooting incident Saturday night in Chilliwack, and the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is looking into how police actions contributed to his death.

RCMP were called out shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the 46000 block of Christina Drive, responding to a call about an emotionally distraught man in possession of firearms. When police arrived, the man allegedly fired shots at the officers. No one was hit and the officers retreated, taking steps to contain the residence and evacuate homes in the area.

READ MORE: Police oversight agency investigating after shots fired

READ MORE: RCMP use spike belt to stop trio involved in crime spree from Calgary to Hope

The Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and an RCMP crisis negotiator were called in to help.

A helicopter was seen circling the area for several hours.

The man emerged from his home later, and this time police fired shots. He went back inside. RCMP used a robot to search the home and the man was found unresponsive. Emergency medical crews couldn’t revive him.

There were reports, unconfirmed by police, of between six to 12 shots fired in the incident.

The IIO is the civilian-led oversight body responsible for conducting investigations into serious incidents that may have resulted from the actions of police officers.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.