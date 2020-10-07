One new COVID-19 case in Interior Health

Twenty-five cases are active and on isolation

Interior Health recorded just one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 7, bringing the region’s case-count to 557 since the pandemic began.

Twenty-five cases remain active and one person is hospitalized with the virus.

Seven cases remain linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel Kelowna, declared on Sept. 25.

B.C. recorded a total of 115 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are no new coronavirus-related deaths or health care facility outbreaks, with three active in acute-care and 15 in long-term or assisted living facilities. There are 1,387 active cases province-wide, and 3,042 people under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and 8,296 people who recovered after positive tests.

READ MORE: B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Safe highway crossing for North Okanagan trail users could cost $210K
Next story
B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

Just Posted

COVID-19 parks Armstrong Demolition Derby

Popular crowd-pleasing event hopes to return in 2021 as part of Thanksgiving weekend

Safe highway crossing for North Okanagan trail users could cost $210K

Greater Vernon Advisory Committee to discuss Bailey Road Connection Wednesday

New Lake Country trail provides faster, safer access to amenities

The 800-metre trail connects Newene Road with Eva and Pretty roads west of Highway 97

New Armstrong city hall plans before council

Conceptual plans are for a two-storey facility on Bridge Street at an estimated $4 million

Education, intervention key in snuffing youth fire-starters, says North Okanagan fire department

Vernon area fire departments seek support for Youth Firesetting Intervention Program

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

One new COVID-19 case in Interior Health

Twenty-five cases are active and on isolation

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Okanagan couple killed in highway collision near Sicamous

The two-vehicle crash led to the closure of Highway 97A for several hours on Oct. 6

GoFundMe launched for owners of Kelowna’s fire-gutted Olympia Greek Taverna

The money raised will go towards helping the owners, their staff and family

Police seek help with hit-and-run that killed reported Kelowna Hells Angel

Michael “Speedy” Christiansen was found dead Sept. 21 in the Fraser Valley; police say he was hit by a truck four days prior

Most Read