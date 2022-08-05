UPDATE: Two new wildfires sparked in Salmon Arm, Shuswap

Two new wildfires have been sparked in the Shuswap Aug. 4, Neskonlith Lake and Larch Hills. (BC Wildfire Service map)

A lightning-caused wildfire was sparked southwest of Chase, at the southern tip of Niskonlith Lake. While a second fire was discovered in the Larch Hills area of Salmon Arm Friday, Aug. 5.

The BC Wildfire map shows both fires estimated at 0.01 hectares or ‘spot sized,’ ignited Thursday.

The Larch Hills wildfire appears to be about five kilometres from Highway 1.

The wildfire in Niskonlith Lake Provincial Park appears to be about four kilometres west of the Trans-Canada Highway between Chase and Kamloops.

The cooler temperatures and rainfall earlier in the week have impacted wildfires in the region of the Kamloops Fire Centre surrounding Salmon Arm, Enderby and Vernon, with most having been extinguished.

Environment Canada predicts the high today, Aug. 5, in Salmon Arm and Vernon will be 23 C, rising to 27 Saturday and 30 C Sunday.

The forecast shows temperatures hovering in the low 30s from Aug. 8-10 and dropping slightly to 29/30 C on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Read more: New wildfire burning west of Summerland

Read more: Lightning sparks 2 fires above Okanagan Mountain Park

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresSalmon ArmShuswap