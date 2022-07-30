‘One of toughest days we’ve had’: Time running out for Llama Sanctuary near Chase facing eviction

Success of fundraiser offset by property falling through and recent loss of two animals

Operators of The Llama Sanctuary in Chase were served a 30-day notice and are in the process of raising funds to secure a new home for the refuge. (The Llama Sancturary/Facebook photo)

By Barb Brouwer

Contributor

Monday, July 25 was a sad day at the Shuswap Llama Sanctuary.

“It was one of toughest days we’ve had; we lost a llama and an alpaca, and we lost the opportunity to buy a property,” said David Chapman who manages the sanctuary with Lynne Milsom. “We needed the deposit to close the deal, but the investor couldn’t come through with the funds at that time.”

Chapman and Milsom recently began raising funds to relocate the sanctuary after they were given 30 days’ notice to leave the sanctuary’s current home at 2415 Chase Falkland Road near Chase.

The rush is now on to find a new Shuswap property that will provide 40 acres of grazing. One that is fenced in would be preferable but not mandatory.

“We have 600 bales of hay that need storing,” said Chapman, who is grateful an anonymous donor stepped up with a large hay donation. “There are all kinds of considerations but the main one is we want to be moving ASAP. We’re ready to go.”

Signs will be posted throughout the Shuswap advertising the sanctuary’s need for a new property. While Chapman is hoping something will be available in the North Shuswap because of climate and accessibility for visitors, at this point, he is interested in hearing about anything in the area.

The non-profit shelter receives no public funding and is dedicated to the rescue, rehoming, rehabilitation and retirement of close to 40 llamas and alpacas. Unable to meet the deadline, the sanctuary had to appeal the notice.

“We can’t be put off until that hearing,” he says. “We want to be off and obviously want to do it during the summer.”

In the meantime, a FundRazr page was set up with a target of $60,000 for a downpayment on a new home for the herd was set up on July 3.

As of July 29, the total raised was $62,615. And while he is thrilled by the response, Chapman said the cost to relocate 40 animals, with all of the barns, shelters, infrastructure and feed etc. is an additional $20,000.

The ultimate goal is to raise $1.5 million in order to acquire a new and permanent home to be placed in trust for the Llama sanctuary.

Established in 2005, the Llama Sanctuary is the largest camelid rescue organization in Canada and possibly North America. It provides a home for between 40 and 60 residents at any given time.

While new homes are found for most of the animals, those who are elderly, injured, sick or pose behavioural challenges always remain in the care of sanctuary.

For more information or to donate, go online to llamasanctuary.com.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Animal SheltersShuswap