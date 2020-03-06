An air ambulance at the site of an incident involving a CP train west of Ashcroft on March 6. (Photo credit: Mike Mastin)

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

One person has been taken by air ambulance to hospital after being struck by an eastbound CP train approximately one kilometre west of Ashcroft.

The incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. on March 6, west of the westernmost road crossing in Ashcroft. CP Police, BC Ambulance Service, Ashcroft Fire Rescue, and Ashcroft RCMP responded.

There was no road access to the site, so emergency personnel needed to either walk in or travel via a CP hi-rail vehicle.

A BC Emergency Health Services helicopter was able to land near the site and take the victim to hospital. The person’s injuries are said to be severe and he is reportedly in critical condition. He was on foot, and no other vehicle was involved.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. The CP mainline was closed until just before 3 p.m.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CP Rail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A CP train stopped near the site of an incident west of Ashcroft in which one person was struck by a train on the afternoon of March 6. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Previous story
Enderby resident reels in $75,000 lotto win
Next story
Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Just Posted

Vernon students strike for climate justice

Students took part in a protest at the Vernon Law Courts Friday, organized by Earth Strike Vernon

Enderby resident reels in $75,000 lotto win

Meanwhile a second North Okanagan resident picked up $75,000 on BC/49

Vernon’s-own OM Sound touring Canada and Europe

New videos and new album in the works

Help shape the future of recreation in Vernon: City

City of Vernon using two surveys to collect public input on future recreational services

Vernon-area poet up for prestigious award

Laisha Rosnau’s collection of poems, Our Familiar Hunger, touches on Ukrainian-Canadian experience

Salmon Arm celebrates International Women’s Day

The night was hosted by the SAFE Society and The Shuswap Pie Company

BREAKING: Ten-year-old boy stuck in manhole in Westbank

Rescue crews are responding to the scene

One person airlifted to hospital after being struck by CP train near Ashcroft

Reports indicate victim sustained serious injuries

Three civil cases alleging sexual assault by former B.C. RCMP officer, go forward

Donald Cooke was AAA minor hockey coach of two alleged victims

Summerland students place second at Techstars Startup Weekend

Participants pitched and developed entrepreneurial ideas during 54-hour initiative

MLA Dan Ashton to speak at Summerland Chamber luncheon

MLA for riding of Penticton will answer questions from members of the business community

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

More husky puppies up for adoption at Okanagan SPCA

Husky in SPCA custody gives birth, more puppies become available for adoption

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Most Read