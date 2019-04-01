Photo: Laryn Gilmour - Crash on Todd Road.

Woman arrested at crash scene in East Kelowna

A roll-over on Todd Road happened just before 9 a.m. Monday

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

A crash on Todd Road has sent one man to hospital after a truck rolled over into the ditch about 9 a.m.

According to those on scene a woman, was arrested by RCMP, it has not been confirmed yet if she was in the vehicle.

The man trapped in the truck had to be removed by emergency crews and put into the care of BC Ambulance.

More to come.

————

Emergency crews are working to release a man who is pinned, following a roll-over on Todd Road in Kelowna.

It’s believed there were three people injured in the crash and a Capital News reporter has gone to the scene.

