UPDATE: No entrapment in tipped semi north of Vernon

Rollover reported at Highway 97 and Salmon River Road

UPDATE: 12:47 p.m.

First responders arrived on scene and confirmed everyone is out of their vehicles.

Contrary to initial reports, the incident involved multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck that is tipped on its side.

Responders on scene said the individuals involved are being examined.

The cause of the incident or extent of injuries is still unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL:

A semi-truck has reportedly rolled near Yankee Flats trapping at least one person inside.

Firefighters are responding to the incident on Highway 97 and Salmon River Road.

DriveBC reports the incident between Salmon River Road and Whispering Pines Frontage, around 16 kilometres east of Falkland.

More to come.

