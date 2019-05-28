Flooding, May 10-12, 2018. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette) Flooding in Grand Forks, B.C. on May 12, 2018. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

A number of families and businesses who saw the worst of water damage are still receiving help from the Canadian Red Cross, one year since heavy flooding devastated areas of Grand Forks.

The Red Cross said in an update Tuesday that it has so far used $5.2 million of the $7.2 million in funding it received through donations and the B.C. government.

The funds were first used to manage two shelters and two reception centres as the floods forced 2,500 homes to be evacuated across the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary.

“We’ve always been blown away by the strength of this community,” said Jen Allen, a senior official with the Red Cross emergency management program in B.C. and Yukon.

In early May 2018, Grand Forks residents were dealt the most severe flooding the region had seen since 1948, sparking a state of emergency which would last more than a month.

WATCH: 5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

PHOTOS: Grand Forks sees most severe flooding since 1948

Since then, further recovery has included giving financial assistance to 440 households, supporting 100 eligible small businesses and not-for-profits get back on their feet, as well as 1,500 one-on-one meetings with people in need of support post-floods. There were a further 318 referrals for mental health and well-being support.

“There’s a recognition that recovery is a longterm process, and as that moves along, different needs are emerging,” Allen said, noting that many downtown businesses are still closed.

The next phase of the recovery will be more support for local small businesses that were impacted by the flood. Operators were given until March 31 to apply for up to $18,500 to help them re-open and rebuild. Allen said that businesses should hear back about their grant applications over the next few months.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Petition pushes to keep overdose prevention site out of downtown Vernon
Next story
VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

Just Posted

Vernon SPCA successful in having city update animal welfare bylaw

Council updates bylaw to the delight of the local BC SPCA branch

Vernon’s Salvation Army stung by theft

Thieves take pair of batteries from Sally Ann’s new food recovery truck

Two vehicle accident on highway by Stickle Road closes lanes

Ambulance is currently on scene, medics are treating patients

Vernon Cultural Centre plans move forward

Through a successful referendum in October 2018, the community supported the borrowing of up to $25 million to fund a portion of the proposed $40 million Cultural Centre.

JCI Vernon tops in BC/Yukon region

Wins Chapter of the Year, as well as three individual honours, at regional event in Cranbrook

Community Acupuncture clinic launched in Vernon

The purpose of the weekly clinic is to provide services to the community at an affordable price

Vernon weeds out safety issues

Weed work is performed three times a year

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Competition encourages Vernon residents not to drive alone to work

Walk, bike, bus, carpool, scooter, skate, kayak, para-glide or roller-blade

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Okanagan SPCA successful in having city update animal welfare bylaw

Vernon council updates bylaw to the delight of the local BC SPCA branch

B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

All-party committee calls for Ottawa to address potential impacts of new policies their well-being

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

Most Read