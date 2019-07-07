(Black Press Media files)

Only 3% of Canadian adults fully vaccinated: B.C. pharmacist

11 per cent of B.C. adults say their trust in vaccinations have decreased in the past year

As recent measles scares have led the province to bring in a mandatory vaccine registry for children, B.C.’s pharmacists are hoping to make sure adults are keeping vaccinated too.

Rashin Mandegarian, a Vancouver-based pharmacist with Shoppers Drug Mart said recent studies show only 3 per cent of Canadian adults are up-to-date on their vaccinations.

“Mistrust is one of the main reasons people don’t vaccinate,” Mandegarian told Black Press Media by phone.

“And 11 per cent of B.C. adults say their trust in vaccinations have decreased in the past year.”

Mandegarian points to the recent attention given to the anti-vax movement as a key reason for the distrust, noting that although there’s no scientific proof that vaccines can be dangerous, misinformation can sow mistrust.

READ MORE: B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

Pharmacists in B.C. can administer vaccines, and Mandegarian hears a lot of questions and concerns in her day-to-day.

“About 30 per cent of people believe that vaccine can result in sickening side affects,” she said.

“But vaccines cannot make you sick, you cannot get a disease.”

Most vaccines don’t contain a live copy of the virus, Mandegarian said, and even in those that do “the virus is severely weakened so there is just enough to trigger an immune response.”

She said that even among British Columbians who aren’t specifically concerned about vaccines, many think it’s a “one and done” situation.

But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“It’s a common misconception a childhood vaccination lasts a lifetime but it is really important to receive a booster shot for diseases like tetanus and diphtheria.”

In B.C., the two vaccines are given together and the government recommends a booster shot every 10 years.

Although immunization records can be difficult to find, Mandegarian points out that an extra vaccine or a booster shot is never harmful.

READ MORE: B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria-area ‘inflatable home’ the first in Canada

Just Posted

Vernon Tigers strike first in TOJLL semifinal

Vernon beats South Okanagan Flames 10-6 in Oliver; can wrap series at home Monday

Vernon woman scores spectacular lightning strike photo

Michelle Gregoire heard thunder rumble, grabbed her iPhone, and snapped stunning picture

Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Thunder and lightning expected

Two stormy days are expected to be followed by more summer-like conditions.

Vernon man injured in Portugal fall

Matthew Araujo seriously injured in fall on Canada Day travelling in Europe

Upgrades planned for performing arts centre

The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee to provice $30,000 for upgrades

Rib-licious weekend on tap in Vernon

Elks Lodge hosts event at Curling Club

Victoria-area ‘inflatable home’ the first in Canada

Housing company says Binishell structures eco and affordability-friendly

Emergency crews rescue a second injured biker from South Okanagan mountain

The 25-year-male suffered serious injuries to his right leg

Five things to know about Canadian immigration detention centres

CBSA says there were 6,609 people detained in holding centres in 2017-18

Flood victims in Grand Forks, B.C., in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

Summerland street was constructed in 1910

Rosedale Avenue is now an important street in Summerland’s downtown area

B.C. VIEWS: Killing B.C. industries won’t save the caribou

Herds dwindling across Canada, with or without logging

Little Free Pantries spring up to help tackle food insecurity in Canada

Researchers estimated food prices will rise between 1.5 and 3.5 per cent this year

Single on game’s final play gives B.C. Lions 18-17 win over Argos

Leos manage first victory of CFL season; Toronto remains winless

Most Read