Only 35 per cent of students returning to Vernon schools

Only 30 per cent of secondary students going back June 1 and 50 per cent of elementary

J.W. Inglis Elementary Principal Mrs. Takasaka talks about the importance of physical distancing as Lumby kids head back to class June 1. (Video screenshot)

Most parents aren’t sending their kids back to school Monday.

The Vernon School District will see 3,038 students back in class starting June 1, out of the 8,775 enrolled in the 19 schools (including international students). That’s 35 per cent of all students.

“About 50 per cent of elementary and 30 per cent secondary,” said Superintendent Joe Rogers.

The breakdown of students returning (and percentage) is as follows:

Lavington – 90 (55 per cent)

Beairsto – 344 (54.6 per cent)

Hillview – 210 (52 per cent)

BX – 217 (49.7 per cent)

Coldstream – 175 (47.8 per cent)

Okanagan Landing – 166 (46.5 per cent)

Harwood – 189 (42 per cent)

Alexis Park – 128 (40.2 per cent)

Mission Hill – 144 (40 per cent)

Kidston – 139 (39 per cent)

J.W. Inglis – 128 (34.7 per cent)

Silver Star – 152 (33.8 per cent)

Clarence Fulton – 195 (28.3 per cent)

W.L. Seaton – 253 (28.2 per cent)

Kalamalka – 151 (25.8 per cent)

VSS – 249 (24.7 per cent)

Cherryville – 17 (21.5 per cent)

Charles Bloom – 72 (20 per cent)

International students – 21 (nine per cent)

Alternate programs – 28 (seven per cent)

Some of the concerns expressed by parents are no busing, how social distancing will be maintained, what the school day will look like and one not wanting to use hand sanitizer.

Many area parents who do not plan on sending their children back have expressed question what the point is as instruction is one one or two days a week for most students and the school year ends on June 25. Others have concerns about the spread of germs, including COVID-19.

But Interior Health has stated that the risk of the coronavirus is low in schools.

READ MORE: Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

The school district also has a comprehensive control plan and students are being reassured that plans are in place to keep them safe.

“Each school is sending out a return to school safety video detailing all of the safety measures that will be in place for June 1,” said Rogers.

Seaton student Mathias Hartwig helped put together some of the video for his school’s video. And he’s excited to get back to class.

“It’s going to be pretty nice becuase we’ve been so disconnected for such a long time,” said the Grade 11 student.

READ MORE: Vernon back-to-school survey due Friday

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools